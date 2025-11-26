Lake effect storm blog: High winds and lake snow, follow for updates on Thanksgiving week storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As high winds and lake effect snow impact the Western New York region, conditions will change rapidly. You can find the latest weather updates from the 7 Weather team here.

Wednesday, November 26, 5 p.m. update

The City of Buffalo announced that the Skyway is closed due to high winds creating hazardous travel. Officials said the closure is being implemented out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with state and local partners. The closure will be in place until further notice.

The New York State Department of Transportation Route 5 is closed in both directions from I-190 to State Route 179 (Milestrip) until further notice, due to high winds.

In addition, the NYSDOT said that empty trucks and trailers are banned from the New York State Thruway (I-90) in both directions from Exit 53 (Buffalo — I-190) to the Pennsylvania state line.

The NYSDOT will also be restricting empty trucks and trailers on the following roadways until further notice:



State Route 5 (Buffalo Skyway): Church Street to Tifft Street

State Route 400: I-90 to State Route 16

State Route 219: I-90 to State Route 39

I-86: PA Line to Exit 23 (State Route 219)

The truck and trailer restrictions go into effect at midnight.