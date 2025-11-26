BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Both City of Buffalo and Erie County leaders say they're ready for the snowstorm rolling into the region Wednesday night and ramping up on Thanksgiving Day.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was joined by top leadership, including the sheriff, emergency services and Department of Public Works, at a new, state-of-the-art highway garage in Lancaster.

The biggest concern isn't just the snow in this storm — it's the wind of 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50. The high winds will create whiteout conditions when driving.

"Where you could be driving, it's fine, and then you enter an area where the snow is blowing, and the wind's blowing very high that you can enter into whiteout conditions," said Poloncarz.

Crews in Buffalo and Erie County prepare for Thanksgiving snowstorm

Northern Erie County is expected to see a few inches of snow. Southern Erie County could get up to 18 inches. Officials urged everyone to be prepared.

"We want to remind everybody that now is the time to prepare, Poloncarz said. "If you have not done so already, make certain that if you have a vehicle, your vehicle is outfitted for the winter, which means having the appropriate equipment. And I'm not just talking about a snow brush or ice scraper, I'm also talking about having extra clothes in there, extra gloves, extra hat, scarf, blanket, in case you did get stuck on the side of the road."

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia urged residents not to hesitate to call for help if needed.

"Don't be shy about calling 911...that's what we are there for...we don't want you to venture out into dangerous conditions and put responders in danger...but if you do run into trouble...don't be shy...and call 911," Garcia explained.

Daniel Neaverth, commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, emphasized cooperation with road restrictions.

"If there's a road closure...if there's a driving ban...if there's anything along those lines...work along with us...on that please," Neaverth noted.

The county has 41 plows ready to roll across districts. In the City of Buffalo, nearly 40 pieces of snow-fighting equipment are prepared.

"Our crews are ready to roll for the winter season," stated Karen Hoak, Deputy Commissioner of Erie County Highways.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon explained how city residents can help when it comes to snowy streets.

"Adhering to any of the parking regulations is one of the biggest ones," Scanlon said. "And then obviously, pay attention to any of the alerts that are going out. We'll be sending Buff Alerts out throughout the duration of the weather event."

As of early Wednesday evening, the City of Buffalo shut down the Skway in both directions out of an abundance of caution.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that Route 5 is closed in both directions from I-190 to State Route 179 (Milestrip) until further notice, due to high winds.

In addition, the NYSDOT said that empty trucks and trailers are banned from the New York State Thruway (I-90) in both directions from Exit 53 (Buffalo — I-190) to the Pennsylvania state line.

The NYSDOT will also be restricting empty trucks and trailers on the following roadways until further notice:



State Route 5 (Buffalo Skyway): Church Street to Tifft Street

State Route 400: I-90 to State Route 16

State Route 219: I-90 to State Route 39

I-86: PA Line to Exit 23 (State Route 219)

The truck and trailer restrictions go into effect at midnight.

