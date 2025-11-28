'It’s crazy': Lake effect snow hits Southtowns, Southern Tier on Thanksgiving Day

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a snow-covered Thanksgiving across the Southtowns and Southern Tier, with more still on the way for some areas.

In Ellicottville, a spokesperson for Holiday Valley told 7 News their snow-making team will be at work throughout the night, which means it might just be skiing and snowboarding season very, very soon. You can check their camera feeds here.

Several inches of snow fell in Springville overnight and throughout the day.

Plenty of drivers like Collin Edbauer stopped at the gas station for some last-minute holiday preparations.

“I was actually shocked my road was plowed this morning, but as it keeps coming down, I’m sure it’ll get worse and worse. But it seems like they’re out doing their jobs, so that’s all that matters, right?” Edbauer said.

“I think it’s crazy, but it’s part of being in Springville,” Anthony Hunger, manager of the Crosby’s in Springville, said.

“I was out hunting with my family this morning,” Anthony Fruci said. “It was cool, pretty windy, so it was kinda cool. I like hunting more when there’s snow anyway, you can see the deer a little bit more.”

Q: “Does this ruin the Thanksgiving plans at all?”

Fruci: “Oh no, even better… I just like the snow, so it makes the day better.”

Edbauer: “Nope, our whole plan was to stay home, we kinda knew it was coming, so we anticipated staying home, family is coming over.”

Hunger: “Doesn’t hinder them at all, go home, get some dinner going and watch football, that’s it for [the day].”