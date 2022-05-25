Kicking off summer on the waterfront this weekend, what you and the family can enjoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warmth is here and summer is on the horizon, with a 2022 season full of events in Buffalo. It all kicks off on the waterfront over Memorial Day Weekend.

"I think you can start to feel the excitement here weeks before memorial day, but memorial day is when summer officially starts in Buffalo. Our beer garden at the outer harbor is open again, we're full of daily activities, just ways that people can get out and enjoy the summer, all summer long," said Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront.

Here's the lineup:



Laser Light Show

Friday May 27 & Saturday May 28, 9pm Free Canalside

Boardwalk Market

60 vendors and food trucks to check out Saturday, May 28 11-5pm Canalside

Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series: T-Pain concert

Sunday, May 29, 5pm General admission: $24 Tickets selling fast



As you eat, drink and enjoy, you'll also be supporting those affected by the mass shooting at Tops. A portion of food and beverage proceeds will go to the 5/14 Survivor's Fund.

What else is going on:

