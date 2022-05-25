Kicking off summer on the waterfront this weekend, what you and the family can enjoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warmth is here and summer is on the horizon, with a 2022 season full of events in Buffalo. It all kicks off on the waterfront over Memorial Day Weekend.
"I think you can start to feel the excitement here weeks before memorial day, but memorial day is when summer officially starts in Buffalo. Our beer garden at the outer harbor is open again, we're full of daily activities, just ways that people can get out and enjoy the summer, all summer long," said Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront.
Here's the lineup:
- Laser Light Show
- Friday May 27 & Saturday May 28, 9pm
- Free
- Canalside
- Boardwalk Market
- 60 vendors and food trucks to check out
- Saturday, May 28 11-5pm
- Canalside
- Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series: T-Pain concert
- Sunday, May 29, 5pm
- General admission: $24
- Tickets selling fast
As you eat, drink and enjoy, you'll also be supporting those affected by the mass shooting at Tops. A portion of food and beverage proceeds will go to the 5/14 Survivor's Fund.
What else is going on:
- Ferris Wheel at Riverworks opens
- Friday, May 27
- Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military park re-opens
- One Life – One Flag Installation May 28 – 30
- Throughout Memorial Day weekend, 7,300 flags will blanket the grounds of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to represent the average number of United States Veterans who have lost their battle with PTSD per year, an average of 22 per day. For a $22 donation, you will receive one of the flags from our Memorial Day weekend salute along with a certificate.
- Tolling the Boats Ceremony
- Saturday, May 28 2p
- Buffalo Niagara Concert Band
- Monday, May 30, 9:30am
- Military Honors and Non-Denominational Memorial Service
- Monday, May 30, 10am
- Memorial Day Cookout with Sea Cadets
- Monday, May 30, 11-2pm
- Knights of Columbus Maximilian Kolbe Assembly #1944 Ceremony and Formation
- Monday, May 30, 11am
- Hispanic Veterans Ceremony at the Hispanic-American Veterans Memorial
- Monday, May 30, 12pm
- Vietnam Veterans Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial
- Monday, May 30, 1pm
- Slow Roll Buffalo Memorial Day Ride
- Monday, May 30, 6:30pm
