Kensington Expressway Project to receive $55 million through Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senator Schumer along with Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Higgins announced Friday that Buffalo's Kensington Expressway Project will receive $55 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Lawmakers on the state and federal level announced a $1 billion funding investment to bring changes to the Kensington Expressway in May 2022.

A scoping report for the project was completed in December 2022 which determined the construction of a six-lane tunnel between Dodge Street and Sidney Street was the best concept and should be studied further.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins today announced that the transformation of Buffalo's Kensington Expressway has been awarded $55 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act's Reconnecting Communities Program. The representatives explained that this makes Buffalo among the first in the nation to tap this historic program to bolster communities, like Buffalo's East Side, which was fractured by highways that were built through neighborhoods.

