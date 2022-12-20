Final scoping report for the Kensington Expressway project completed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the final scoping report for the Kensington Expressway project has been completed.

According to the governor's office, the report determined the construction of a six-lane tunnel between Dodge Street and Sidney Street was the best concept and should be studied further.

"The tunnel would replace existing bridges at East Ferry Street, East Utica Street, Northampton Street, and Dodge Street. The Best Street bridge would also be replaced. The project would also include reconstruction of Humboldt Parkway while implementing "Complete Street" roadway design features. Tunnel ventilation and a potential air treatment system to treat tunnel exhaust would also be included," a release from the governor's office says.

In May, lawmakers on the state and federal levels announced a $1 billion funding investment for the project.

"The Kensington Expressway Project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to correct an egregious planning failure of the past and give the residents of East Buffalo the connection to one another and to greenspace they have been deprived of for far too long. This scoping report is a product of the ongoing partnership that exists between the state and the community as we undertake this important project and work to reconnect these divided neighborhoods, creating a stronger Buffalo for all." - Gov. Hochul

You can find more information here and here.