Kaleida workers ratify 3-year contract deal

BUFFALO, (WKBW) — Nearly 8,000 healthcare workers have come together to ratify a three-year contract with Kaleida Health.

After three days of voting, 1199SEIU and CWA, the unions representing healthcare workers, made the announcement on Thursday evening.

A tentative agreement with Kaleida earlier this month prevented a potential strike.

With this new contract comes staffing ratios, competitive benefits and higher wages to help recruit and retain workers.

Those 7 New spoke with at the first round of voting, say this is a great and fair contract.

The contract covers health care workers at Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park, and various community-based clinics across Western New York.

The contract passed with 94 percent of hospital workers with 1199SEIU and 79.5 percent of CWA voting in favor.