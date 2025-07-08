Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nearly 8,000 Kaleida Health hospital workers reach three-year tentative agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health has reached a three-year tentative agreement with its unionized workers and avoids a strike authorization vote set to begin Tuesday morning.

Workers, represented by 1199SEIU and the CWA, were pushing for better wages, staffing and benefits.

This applies to workers at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.

Workers will have the chance to review and vote on the agreement in the coming weeks.

If it's ratified, details will be shared with the public.

