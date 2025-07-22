'It’s a great contract': Nearly 8,000 Kaleida workers voting on tentative contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An important contract vote is underway for nearly 8,000 health care workers as they will decide on a new three-year contract with Kaleida Health.

1199SEIU and CWA, the unions representing the health care workers, reached a tentative agreement with Kaleida earlier this month, which prevented a potential strike.

I talked with both sides as health care workers started the first round of voting Tuesday at Buffalo General Medical Center.

“People are ready to voice their opinions that their bargaining team did their work and got us a fair contract,” said Nicole Berg, an ER Nurse at DeGraff Medical Park and CWA Chief Mobilizer.

Berg and other union members appeared in solidarity as voting began Tuesday.

“It’s a great contract," said Tasha Johnson, a medical assistant a Oishei Children’s Hospital.

"Kaleida didn't want to have a strike vote, and our members were really mobilized, so it really did put a lot of pressure on Kaleida how to get the contract done,” explained Cori Gambini, RN and President CWA Local 1168. “I think this contract keeps Kaleida, as the leader in the area, with wages and benefits and the staffing language. I think the biggest thing that we got in this contract, in regards to staff, is that we have enforcement language.”

Kaleida leadership is expressing its satisfaction with the tentative deal, hoping workers will ratify it.

“We are delighted that we were able to work tirelessly, relentlessly with in collaboration with our labor partners, and get to an agreement that we feel solid and will get us through the next three years,” said Majorie Quint-Bouzid, chief nurse executive at Kaleida Health. “We've had an agreement that allows us some operational efficiency, some flexibility, so that we can actually have people come to work and schedule, be at work is scheduled, as well as provide time for our staff so that they can have some work-life balance.”

Cathy Difalvio, an RN and union organizer with 1199SEIU told me she is “pretty confident” members will approve the contract.

“We reached an agreement on the wages, the benefits, the staffing, which is huge, to recruit and retain members and to be able to take care of our patients,” explained Difalvio.

The tentative contract covers health care workers at Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park, and various community-based clinics across Western New York.

“Are you happy with what you've seen?” I asked.

“I’m very happy with what I’ve seen," Berg said. "I’ve been a Kaleida employee for 20-plus years, so this is one of the better contracts that they were going to pass up.”

A Children’s Hospital worker on the front lines told me staffing levels were especially tough at Children's.

“It’s just different when you're dealing with little ones," the worker said. "It’s kind of hard that you got to get them to trust you, and that takes time, so due to the short staffing – we had to be in and out, but now, with the contract, with what we did and what we fought for – things are getting better, and things will get better.”

The health care workers will continue voting on Wednesday and Thursday at several Kaleida Health sites.

Here is the full schedule of voting this week:

Tuesday, July 22:



Buffalo General Medical Center, Swift Aud from 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, July 23:



Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital from 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Thursday, July 24:



Oishei Children’s Hospital from 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM

DeGraff Medical Park from 6:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Flint Road Labs from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Union leaders told 7 News they expect to have results sometime Thursday evening.