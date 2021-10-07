Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury acquits Shane Casado of murder, manslaughter charges in death of Rachael Wierzbicki

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
SHANE CASADO.png
Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:15:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has acquitted Shane Casado of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend Rachel Wierzbicki.

Casado shot Wierzbicki outside of his home on Edson Street in November 2018.

Casado claimed he shot Wierzbicki in self-defense, saying Wierzbicki was allegedly making threats against him and his property.

Jurors spent several hours listening back in the courtroom to listen to the testimony of two witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting and reviewed the lengthy police interrogation video of Casado the night he was arrested and charged after she died.

Families of both Casado and Wierzbicki were visibly and audibly emotional following the verdict with one of Casado's relatives saying, "he's coming home!"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!