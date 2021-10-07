Jury acquits Shane Casado of murder, manslaughter charges in death of Rachael Wierzbicki

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has acquitted Shane Casado of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend Rachel Wierzbicki.

Casado shot Wierzbicki outside of his home on Edson Street in November 2018.

Casado claimed he shot Wierzbicki in self-defense, saying Wierzbicki was allegedly making threats against him and his property.

Jurors spent several hours listening back in the courtroom to listen to the testimony of two witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting and reviewed the lengthy police interrogation video of Casado the night he was arrested and charged after she died.

Families of both Casado and Wierzbicki were visibly and audibly emotional following the verdict with one of Casado's relatives saying, "he's coming home!"