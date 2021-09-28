Buffalo man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend in 2018, trial now underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 27-year-old Shane Casado is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Rachael Wierzbicki, in a domestic dispute on Edson Street in South Buffalo in November 2018.

The trial got underway Monday in Erie County Court on a charge of second degree murder and is expected to last about two weeks.

According to Aaron Besecker, a reporter from The Buffalo News who was in the courtroom for opening arguments, the 911 phone call that Casado made was the focus of the testimony Monday.

Involved in testimony Monday were Kathryn Currier and Zachary Perkins, passengers in Wierzbicki's vehicle at the time of the shooting, and Buffalo Police Detective Joseph Fischer who was then a patrol officer who responded to the scene.

In March 2020 the family of Wierzbicki filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Casado.