Judge finds New York State police trooper not guilty in connection to deadly shooting in Downtown Buffalo

A judge has found New York State police trooper Anthony Nigro IV not guilty of first and second-degree manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting in Downtown Buffalo in February 2022.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association President Charles W. Murphy released the following statement on Wednesday:

"The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA) is pleased that an Erie County Court judge has found Trooper Anthony Nigro IV not guilty of the criminal charges brought against him. We commend the judge for his decision, as it is clear the charges were not applicable to this case. Furthermore, we thank the judge for his careful consideration of the facts and his recognition that Trooper Nigro’s actions were in accordance with his training and the law, and he was justified in his use of force. This is also a victory for law enforcement professionals, who are facing increasingly violent suspects and are forced to make split-second, life-and-death decisions to protect themselves and the public."

7 News spoke with defense attorney John D’Alessandro outside of the courtroom who said “his [Nigro] only motive was to protect the people of Buffalo and for that, he lost a year and a half of his life.”

The New York State Attorney General's Office released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The Office of Special Investigation remains committed to conducting thorough and transparent investigations of every case, following the facts, and pursuing justice. We offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Huber’s loved ones.”

Police said the shooting occurred on February 12, 2022, after troopers attempted to stop 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania who was driving erratically on I-90 and then on I-190. Huber was located by troopers in the city in the area of East Eagle Street near Washington Street. Troopers approached his vehicle, gave verbal commands and then the shooting occurred. Huber died at the scene and Nigro suffered minor injuries.

The Attorney General's office released body camera video of the incident in March 2022.