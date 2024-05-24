Josh Allen challenges Buffalo Bills fans to help match his donation as part of '117 Holes for Children's'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 117 Holes for Children's will take place on Tuesday at Craig Burn Golf Club and the organizers are looking for your support.

A group of 17 players and relay teams will compete from dawn to dusk to raise money to support Oishei Children’s Hospital. Money raised will go to the Patricia Allen Fund.

In November 2020, Oishei announced plans to honor Patricia Allen, Josh Allen's grandmother, after Bills fans began donating to the hospital in her honor following her death. Josh has long been a supporter and has a partnership with the hospital.

The plans to honor Patricia included the launch of The Patricia Allen Fund and the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing on the hospital's tenth floor. The wing was unveiled to Josh in October 2021.

Ahead of Tuesday's event, Oishei announced Josh Allen has agreed to donate $117,000. Bills fans and Western New Yorkers can contribute and see their dollars matched by Josh by donating online here.