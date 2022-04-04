Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ja Rule to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series

Ja Rule
Ben Hider/Ben Hider/Invision/AP
Ja Rule performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
Ja Rule
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:25:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group has announced Ja Rule will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series.

Ja Rule will take to the stage on June 24 and Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code. General on-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. You can find tickets here.

This is the third concert announced as part of the Outer Harbor Concert Series. Earlier this month it was announced T-Pain will perform on May 29 and Taking Back Sunday will perform July 10. Organizers say more shows will be announced.

You can find more information on the concert series here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine