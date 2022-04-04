Ja Rule to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group has announced Ja Rule will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series.

Ja Rule will take to the stage on June 24 and Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code. General on-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. You can find tickets here.

This is the third concert announced as part of the Outer Harbor Concert Series. Earlier this month it was announced T-Pain will perform on May 29 and Taking Back Sunday will perform July 10. Organizers say more shows will be announced.

You can find more information on the concert series here.