Outer Harbor Concert Series lineup announced, T-Pain to kick off inaugural season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group has announced it's holding an Outer Harbor Concert Series this summer with a big name already set to take the stage.

The series, put on by the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group and the Rich Entertainment Group, kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with a show headlined by T-Pain.

The concert will be at the Lakeside Lawn at the Outer Harbor on Sunday, May 29. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Parking will be free for ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis at the lots adjacent to the venue starting at 4:00 p.m. that day. Additional street parking along Fuhrmann Boulevard will also be available.

You can find more information on the concert series and a link to buy tickets here. Tickets are available to the general public Friday at 10:00 a.m.

More concerts in the series will be announced at a later date.

