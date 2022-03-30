Taking Back Sunday to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group has announced Taking Back Sunday will perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series.

Taking Back Sunday will take to the stage on July 10 and will be joined by special guests Hot Rod Circuit and Buffalo’s own Super American. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code. General on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

This is the second concert announced as part of the Outer Harbor Concert Series. Earlier this month it was announced T-Pain will perform on May 29. Organizers say more shows will be announced.

You can find more information on the concert series here.