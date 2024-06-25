'It's time to start helping': Gun violence declared a public health crisis in U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a familiar pain for communities. There's a shooting, neighbors mourn, and people send thoughts and prayers. And then there's another one.

"We can't continue to allow our babies to be slaughtered in the streets like this," said Lenny Lane, community leader.

Just days ago, three-year-old Ramone Carter, was shot and killed on Domedion Avenue while he was outside playing with his 7-year-old sister. Police say his sister was also shot but is expected to fully recover.

Prosecutors say two boys, 14 and 16 years old, are both charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Two boys, 14 and 16 years old, charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

On Tuesday, the U.S. Surgeon General declared gun violence a public health crisis, releasing a 32-page advisory.

"We must now act with the clarity, courage and urgency that this moment demands," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services U.S. Surgeon General says it's time to put gun violence in the realm of public health



He says it's an issue that's long been politicized, but it's now time to think about how it's impacting our communities and especially our kids.

Statistics from the Surgeon General's Advisory:



Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children

79% of Americans report stress from the possibility of a mass shooting

54% of American adults say they or a family member have experienced a firearm-related incident.

Jaurdyn Johnson Mia Ayers-Goss says it's time to start helping



"Unfortunately more of the parents than less of the parents we work with have been impacted by gun violence," said Mia Ayers-Goss, Executive Director of Most Valuable Parents. "I have personally been impacted, two of my children have been shot, twice."

Community leaders say thoughts and prayers aren't enough, with the rate at which gun violence is happening.

Between June 14 and June 23, there have been 21 gun arrests, per Buffalo Police.

Jaurdyn Johnson Buffalo Police Say they've seized more than 300 guns year-to-date



"We keep taking guns off the street on a daily, daily basis," said Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The Surgeon General says taking the public health approach means investing in communities, there's a group working to do that now.

Taylor Epps Ken Genewick says less violence leads to healthier communities



"It all starts in the community and we recognize that there's a lot of great work that's happening," said Ken Genewick, Vice President of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

They're accepting applications now to give out grants of up to $15,000 to non-profits that are focused on making our community safer.

For more information on how to apply, click here.