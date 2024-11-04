'It's time for a change': Students, parents and school leaders react to plans to end regents exams

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — By 2029, public school students in New York State could have one less requirement needed to turn the tassel and graduate.



So what do parents, students and school leaders think about this change? I gave the mic over to them to get their thoughts.



Taylor Epps Natalie Schlosser, Niagara Falls High School Senior



"I think it's a good idea because it opens the opportunity for more internships and kids to get hands on instead of just sitting in a classroom," said Natalie Schlosser, a senior at Niagara Falls High School. "They should have more avenues, if you want to take the regents, go for it, if you don't, it's not required, you don't need that to graduate."

Taylor Epps Mark Laurrie, Niagra Falls City School District Superintendent of Schools



"I think it's time for a change and I think the regents recommendations are excellent, I really do. I think it reflects where kids are today in school," said Mark Laurrie, Superintendent of Schools for the Niagara Falls City School District.

Laurrie's only concern is that the proposed timeline is too far off.

"These are such good ideas and I think the world is moving so fast, that maybe an accelerated timeline would be more advantageous to students than 2029."

Taylor Epps Edward Speidel, President, District Parent Coordinating Council



"Private schools don't take regents. So why should our kids?" asked Edward Speidel, parent of four Buffalo Public School students with one left to graduate who is on the autism spectrum.

"For a lot of kids with disabilities, it'll be a lot easier because they won't be so nervous. I think it gives him a brighter future and I think it makes him prouder that he can be like his siblings and get a diploma from high school."