‘A big step in the right direction’: NYSED presenting plans to end regents exams

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Imagine if your child no longer had to take a New York State Regents exam to graduate from a public high school.

It could become a reality in the coming years. Monday, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) began edging closer to ending regents required for high school graduation.

The state board of regents met to listen to a presentation about how those tests would be phased out and NYSED unveiled its NY Inspires plan that would mean an end to the regents exams as a graduation requirement.

“To move to one New York State high school diploma for all students,” stated a presenter.

New York is just one of eight states requiring the exams to receive a state diploma.

State education leaders presented a timeline and implementation plan that said would provide greater equity in education.

The changes would begin in 2027. So if your child is entering high school in the fall of '27 they would no longer need to pass a regents to graduate.

“This requirement of sun setting the assessment requirements turns on in fall of 2027, not for a cohort but for all students,” a presented explained.

State education leaders say this school year is already being used as a planning year.

"The reason for the planning years is after today's presentation is to take a deep breath and to first consume it – feel it and know we are going in this direction,” noted Dr. Betty Rosa, commissioner, NYSED.

But without the regents, students will need to demonstrate proficiency to graduate.

Some Board of Regents members are concerned about how to customize education for tens of thousands of children.

"But that the North Fork student gets the same education as the student in Beamus Point – in the eight-and-a-half-hour drive in between – that is what concerns me,” remarked Patrick Mannion, regent member.

"I think it will be a change for students and a big step in the right direction,” commented Michelle Licht.

I spoke with teacher Michelle Licht from the Williamsville School District. She's also a New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) board member. She says her union has been very involved in the conversations to end regents exams and they support it.

“This will allow teachers and students to focus on what's really important as opposed to preparing for a test that may not match the actual standards that they're trying to address in that class,” stated Licht.

“Michelle, what do you say to the folks that say this could be a dumbing down?” Buckley questioned.

“We can maintain the high standards and not rely on a regents exam. We can maintain our high graduation requirements and our high expectations for students without requiring a paper/pencil – often multiple-choice test for students to demonstrate their ability to meet those requirements,” responded Licht.

“They're trying to create equity in education. Do you think that will fairly work by ending those tests?” Buckley questioned. “It's a big step toward equity, especially for our students who are in career and technical education programs where they haven't had the same opportunity to demonstrate all of the knowledge, they gain in those courses on our traditional examines,” replied Licht. “Students who learn with projects should be able to show their learning through projects.

Students who learn best with conversations should be able to give a presentation on what they've learned. Not every student is a great test taker. It doesn't mean hasn't learned what they need to move on out of high school.”

The Board of Regents must approve the phases. I spoke with Erie County’s regent representative Catherine Collins, who is on sick leave, she tells me she is against ending regent diplomas, fearing students won't be prepared.

