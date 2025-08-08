'It's just really really hard': Children of alleged domestic violence victim need support before school starts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three children are preparing to start the school year without their mother after 44-year-old Amanda Thompson was shot and killed at her South Ogden Street home last month.

Thompson's ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Rickey Crouch, is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection with her death.

Thompson leaves behind four children, with three of them still in high school or younger. Her death has left family and friends working to ensure her children have what they need as they return to school.

7 News anchor Katie Morse spoke with Amanda Walker, who was a close friend of Thompson's.

"They called us the Amanda Team," Walker said.

The two met at work and instantly connected.

"We were on the same team. Our kids are around the same age. We were just like soul sisters," she explained.

Amanda Walker Amanda Thompson and Amanda Walker

These days, Walker is helping make sure Thompson's kids have what they need, especially as the school year begins. She wants to make sure the three youngest - 14-year-old Kyrell, 13-year-old Ahliena, and 10-year-old Ameera are taken care of.

"It's just really really hard. It was kind of a shock - they were bottling stuff up - now they're starting to feel it," Walker said.

This year is particularly significant for Kyrell, who is planning to start high school at St. Joseph Collegiate Institute. It's something his mother waited a long time to see happen.

"She wanted her son to go to St. Joe's. And that was one of her goals - and his and her dream together. She bragged about it so much," Walker said.

The community has donated more than $20,000 to a GoFundMe campaign, which will go to the children's grandmother, who is helping care for them.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Walker can't say much about her friend's death, but she did express hope that this tragedy leads to change.

"Whether it's gun laws or domestic violence laws, I wish it would get stricter so this wouldn't happen again," Walker said.

As the children prepare for school, there are specific items they need, including clothes and shoes. An Amazon wish list has been created to help with these needs. As the school year gets closer, friends and family will add to the list.

There is also a meal train where people can donate meals or gift cards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.