'Awful, tragic case': Rickey Crouch indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend in domestic violence case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rickey Crouch is now facing a superseding indictment with nine charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Amanda Thompson.

“This is an awful, tragic case,” said Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane during a press conference Wednesday.

Keane said the indictment stems from three separate domestic violence-related incidents over the past three months.

The most recent happened July 17. Keane said Crouch showed up to Thompson’s home on South Ogden Street in Buffalo and shot her on her front porch. She was shot in the neck and chest and died at the scene.

“I think the motive is violence. It’s a violent homicide,” Keane said.

In April, Keane said Crouch broke into Thompson’s home and confronted her teenage son. He was charged with burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Then in May, Keane said Crouch kicked in her door, grabbed her by the throat and a loaded gun was later found nearby. He was arrested and arraigned on multiple charges — including burglary, weapon possession, and criminal mischief.

At that point, the DA’s office requested that Crouch be remanded to jail. Instead, a judge set bail, and Crouch was released.

“This is a domestic violence case of the worst kind,” Keane said. “Miss Thompson is leaving behind three minor children, including a 14-year-old, a 13-year-old, [and a] 10-year-old.”

Crouch has a long criminal history. Nearly 30 years ago, he was convicted of murder and released from parole in 2023.

But despite that, Keane said this case is not about bail reform.

“This same exact scenario could have happened 10 years ago, long before bail reform,” Keane said. “Our office — and every office in New York State — would go in front of a judge on violent crimes. Before and after bail reform, we would ask for a remand. And the judge has the discretion and the responsibility to make a decision on bail, and that’s what happened in this case.”

Keane emphasized that the responsibility for the crime rests with Crouch, not lawmakers or judges.

Keane said Crouch was arrested just weeks ago after crashing on the 90. He was hospitalized at ECMC and arraigned there. He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on September 3.