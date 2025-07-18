'Extremely distressing': Buffalo homicide sparks discussion about domestic violence and bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flowers, candles and balloons now sit at the porch of 645 S. Ogden Street as loved ones mourn the loss of Amanda Thompson.

She was shot and killed at her home early Thursday morning, per police. Loved ones say she was a dedicated mother, smart, fun and had the biggest heart in a GoFundMe page.

Buffalo Police say the suspect, who is now in police custody, is her ex-boyfriend. He was indicted on second-degree murder charges Friday and faces a maximum of 25 years to life, if convicted.

"Our team is devastated," said Kelly Gast, Community Outreach Manager with the Family Justice Center. "When we hear about anyone in the community that has had their life taken because of violence, it's extremely distressing."

She said summers are always more dangerous for those experiencing domestic violence.

"We've had a lot of strangulation cases in the last week," said Gast. "The severity of the cases and the physical cases that we are seeing has been growing exponentially."

Is bail reform to blame?

Two candidates for Buffalo mayor disagree on whether or not the controversial bail reform legislation plays a role here.

"It would have been prevented, but for the bail law that was championed by legislators in Albany," said James Gardner, the Republican candidate. "They expect judges to err on the side of releasing people."

Gardner held a press conference across the street from Thompson's home, calling for bail reform to be repealed.

But Democratic nominee Sean Ryan said this is just a political tactic.

"My Republican opponent for Mayor of Buffalo, James Gardner, knows this. But instead of telling the truth, he has deliberately misrepresented the facts for political gain to fit a false narrative," said Ryan.

He said this has nothing to do with bail reform.

"My main concern lies with the victim and her family. As Mayor, protecting victims of domestic violence will be a top priority," said Ryan.

The suspect was arrested twice in May, and bail was set and posted in the first arrest; bail was not set in the second arrest, per the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233