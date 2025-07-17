Buffalo homicide suspect taken into custody by New York State Police on I-90 just outside of Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 49-year-old Rickey Crouch, the suspect in a homicide in Buffalo, was taken into custody by New York State Police on I-90 just outside of Hamburg on Thursday evening.

Buffalo police said NYSP Troopers assigned to Troop T spotted Crouch's vehicle on I-90 and were assisted by several other law enforcement agencies in taking him into custody.

Crouch is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Amanda Thompson on South Ogden Street just after midnight on Thursday.

Crime Stoppers Western New York was offering a $7,500 reward for information that led to the arrest or indictment of Crouch, who they said should have been considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Crouch was previously in a "domestic relationship" with Thompson.

In May, Crouch was arrested in connection with an alleged burglary at Thompson's home, and the Erie County District Attorney's Office said he was arraigned on May 20 on:



One count of second-degree burglary

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree criminal mischief

One count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

One count of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of second-degree harassment

At the arraignment, prosecutors requested that Crouch be remanded. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or bond, which was posted by Crouch, and temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.

According to the DA, on the evening of May 20, Crouch allegedly drove by Thompson's home and the home of Thompson's relative while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection. The incident was reported to the police.

On May 23, Crouch was arraigned on one count of second-degree criminal contempt and one count of second-degree harassment.

"Prosecutors requested that the Court impose bail at $30,000 cash or bond on the criminal contempt case pursuant to Criminal Procedure Law 510.10(4)(t) as his alleged conduct involved harm to an identifiable person committed while he was released on bail for a separate crime involving harm to an identifiable person. Crouch was released on his own recognizance," the DA said in a release.

Investigators said Crouch has a previous homicide conviction and was released early from parole in 2023.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233