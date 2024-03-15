'It's about tradition and community': Buffalo Irish Center luncheon to kick off St. Patrick's Day celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is no better way to kick off St. Patrick's Day festivities than the Buffalo Irish Center's Annual Civic Luncheon.

Hundreds were on hand on Friday as the Buffalo Irish Center celebrated the 52nd year of the cultural event.

WKBW Hundreds were in attendance at the Buffalo Irish Center's 52nd Annual Civic Luncheon on Friday

"This starts us off on the right foot," said Tim Flanagan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Buffalo Irish Center. "You have the dancers, you have the music, you have a lot of people in here having a lot of fun, singing and dancing and all of the wonderful things."

WKBW Tim Flanagan, Chairman of the Board at the Buffalo Irish Center, speaks to 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo

Among those in attendance was Moey O'Connor Oakley who tells 7 News she's been a part of the event for more than 20 years.

"It's about tradition and community," said O'Connor Oakley. "It gives people from throughout Buffalo a chance to see what we are all about."

WKBW Moey O'Connor Oakley has been coming to the annual luncheon at the Buffalo Irish Center for more than 20 years.

The luncheon draws not only community members to the Buffalo Irish Center but also politicians from across the region and the state including Governor Kathy Hochul.

"They built this place as a place to continue sharing that love of family and traditions, and above all the love of Ireland," said Governor Hochul. "It's now been passed on to the generations that are in this room today."

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the Buffalo Irish Center's Annual Civic Luncheon

Flanagan says there is a lot to celebrate regarding the achievements and culture of the Irish community.

"People think, oh, wearing green, and green beer and all of that nonsense, and it's none of that," said Flanagan. "It's really we think of the Irish, we have great athletes, great dancers, great traditions, great poets, and we want to celebrate and honor that."

Proceeds from the annual event go to support the Buffalo Irish Center. Flanagan wants to remind people that the center is always open to the community.

"It's not just St. Patrick's Day," says Flanagan. "We celebrate Irish culture all year round, and we are open all year round. Come on down. Enjoy us. Enjoy our celebrations, and everything we have to offer at the Buffalo Irish Center."

If you don't plan to attend the parade on Sunday, you can watch it live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.

