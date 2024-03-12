How to watch Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Downtown Buffalo.

The parade will roll out from Niagara Square and continue north on Delaware Avenue to North Street.

If you don't plan to attend the parade, you can watch it live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.

WKBW's Hannah Ferrera and Adam Campos will host the live stream that will begin around 2:15 p.m.

WKBW

The parade has taken place in the heart of Buffalo for more than eight decades. The goal of the event is to honor Saint Patrick and all the Irish contributions to our community and country.

