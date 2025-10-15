BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Fuel is projecting a 16% increase in heating bills compared to last year, prompting Erie County residents to turn to assistance programs to help manage rising energy costs.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, offers support to those facing challenges with utility costs.

The Erie County Department for Aging is conducting informational outreach sessions throughout the community. At a recent session on Buffalo's Beck Street, nearly 30 people signed up for HEAP assistance within hours of the program opening at 9 a.m.

"We have an outreach program that comes from the community, and then we do this all over the city," Elizabeth Triggs, a volunteer with the We Care Outreach Program, said.

Triggs, who also uses HEAP assistance, explained how the program helps her budget stretch.

"Instead of having to pay $200 or $300 for my gas and electricity bill, I can use that to pay medical bills or buy medicine or buy food or buy clothing or whatever," Triggs said.

WATCH: 'It's a lifesaver': HEAP outreach sessions being held before program opens November 3

Michael McGuffin was at the session to recertify his HEAP benefits from last year. He emphasized the importance of the program for people on fixed incomes.

"For the elderly and people on fixed incomes, that $490 a year, it's a lifesaver. It really is," McGuffin said. "That's money that you can spend somewhere else."

Without HEAP assistance, McGuffin said he would face financial hardship during the winter months.

"During the winter months, I'd struggle," McGuffin said. "I would be broke because all of my money would have to go towards my energy bill."

The program's impact extends beyond individual households, according to McGuffin.

"Without it, there'd be a lot of people in trouble, not just in my building, but all over the city, all over the county," McGuffin said. "There are a lot of people who depend on that money every year."

As prices continue to climb, community coordinators expect increased demand for assistance.

"It's high and it's going to be very hard for a lot of people. A lot of people aren't going to be able to make those payments if we don't have HEAP on everything," Triggs said.

Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre attended the outreach session and noted that the strong turnout demonstrates the program's necessity.

"It shows that it's needed, and that's the best part about it," Dupre said. "We have resources in Erie County; we have to make sure that it's coming to the people. So this shows why we need to keep on doing this."

The HEAP program is tentatively scheduled to open in Erie County on November 3rd. You can find eligibility information here.

You can find more outreach sessions below: