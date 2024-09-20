'It is just absolutely ridiculous': Convicted killer Edward Kindt to be released after parole violation

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A convicted killer who violated his parole won't be going back to prison. The New York State Parole Board has decided to allow 41-year-old Edward Kindt to be a free man.

Kindt served more than 23 years in prison for the rape and murder of Penny Brown in Salamanca. Last year the parole board granted Kindt his freedom, but then he violated his parole.

WKBW Penny Brown with her two daughters.

I talked with one state lawmaker who is highly critical of the state's parole board.

“It is just absolutely ridiculous that we have a parole board that is releasing monsters like Edward Kindt,” declared George Borrello, New York State Senator.

The state parole board is releasing Kindt following a hearing last month for his parole violation.

Kindt was first released from prison last year after serving more than 23 years for the rape and murder of penny brown on Mother’s Day in 1999.

WKBW This is a path in Salamanca where Penny Brown was murdered in 1999.

Last year, I met with one of Brown's daughters Bradleigh Brown in Salamanca. She was only 10 when her mom was murdered.

“Through his transcripts, it's always been no remorse shown, violence in prison, drug use,” Brown noted.

WKBW Penny Brown's daughter, Bradleigh Brown.

“What, if anything, did they tell you why he's being released?” Buckley asked “Nothing, absolutely nothing. They provided no answers as to why this year would be the year,” responded Brown in 2023.

Because of pushback, Kindt was not allowed back in Salamanca and was released to Dutchess County.

WKBW Younger Edward Kindt following the murder.

But he violated his parole twice, and according to the Buffalo News came to Salamanca to visit his mother.

However, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a statement saying Kindt will serve a seven-day sentence and will be released back to Dutchess County with a GPS monitor.

But Borrello is outraged after learning the parole members voted to release him.

“In the case of Edward Kindt, two voted yes were from the New York City area. The one Western New Yorker on the parole board voted no on release,” Borrello explained.

WKBW Republican State Senator George Borrello.

Borrello is now proposing the Parole Board Accountability Act.

If a parole member votes for release, then the parolee would be sent to live near them.

“If they're making this decision, with confidence, that a monster like Edward Kindt is safe to be released back into our communities, then they should be fine with locating that person in their community, next to their friends and family and that's what my bill would do,” Borrello described.

WKWB Senator George Borrello's bill.

“When, if any time, do you expect this legislation to go before lawmakers? Buckley questioned. “Well, we will try to get it on in January, in the new session. I think now the timing is right,” replied Borrello. “Any democratic colleagues that have any concern for public safety and common sense -- that they will join me in this fight to reform the parole board.”

During a Western New York visit last month, Governor Kathy Hochul said Kindt’s violation was "unacceptable."

“The family didn't deserve this stress. I say that right now and I want to get to the bottom of it as well,” stated Governor Hochul.