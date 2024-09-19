Edward Kindt to be released after he was accused of returning to WNY and violating parole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that convicted killer Edward Kindt will be released after he was accused of violating his parole.

In a statement, DOCCS said that Administrative Law Judge Marasa rendered the decision of a seven day sentence for Kindt. He has been in custody since before his final hearing on August 15 and his seven-day sentence has been satisfied. He will be released back to Dutchess County, placed back on GPS monitoring and closely supervised.

Kindt served more than 23 years in prison for the rape and murder of Penny Brown in Salamanca on Mother's Day in 1999.

He was denied parole several times, but in 2023 his request was granted by the New York State Board of Parole. He became a free man at the age of 39, the same age Brown was when she was killed.

In July, Kindt was accused of violating his parole by escaping the supervised transitional housing he was placed in, in Dutchess County and went back to Salamanca where he is banned.

The state parole commission lost track of him for six days and didn't notify law enforcement until the day before he was found.

After Kindt was taken back into custody, State Senator George Borrello and Penny Brown's daughter, Kaitlyn Brown, said that he never should have been released. "He never should have been released. We have been so utterly, disgustingly failed by the New York State system," said Kaitlyn. A GoFundMe has been set up to provide Kaitlyn, and her sister Bradleigh, with financial support for mental health resources and counseling. You can find the GoFundMe here. Convicted killer Edward Kindt accused of violating parole; now back in custody

In Cattaraugus County, leaders called for NYS Board of Parole members to resign as the new developments unfolded.

“Kathy Hochul get these dirtbags off the parole board. They should resign in shame,” said Chairman Andrew Burr of the Cattaraugus County Legislature. You can watch our previous report below. Cattaraugus Co. leaders call for NYS Board of Parole members to resign as Edward Kindt case unfolds

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace also called for parole reform. Wallace said New York's "Less is More" legislation, passed in 2021, makes it harder for parole officers to do their job and there are few if any consequences for parole violators.

"The case of Edward Kindt is exhibit A of the problem of these changes," said Wallace. "Kindt poses a real danger to the community yet the Less is More act limits the ability to reincarcerate him."