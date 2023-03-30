Convicted killer Edward Kindt released from prison

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Convicted killer Edward Kindt has been released from Elmira Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Kindt, who was 15 at the time, raped and murdered Penny Brown on Mother's Day of 1999 while she was jogging along the Pennsy Trail in Salamanca.

Kindt was sentenced to nine years to life which was the maximum sentence for someone under 16 at the time. Since then, lawmakers have passed Penny's Law, which increased the second-degree murder sentence for anyone under 16 to 15 years to life.

Kindt has been denied parole several times, but his latest request was granted by the New York State Parole Board. He becomes a free man at the age of 39, the same age Brown was when she was killed.

Bradleigh Brown, daughter of Penny Brown, said the New York State Parole Board's decision to release Kindt is both "violating" to her family and "terrifying to the community."

"Through his transcripts, it's always been no remorse shown — violent in prison, drug use. He was violent as a child. I've learned nothing that would show there is any change, any healing — any difference in the wiring of this human being," said Brown.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong signed an Executive Order on Tuesday to ban Kindt from all Seneca Nation territories for at least a year and sent a letter to the New York State Parole Board which said:

“We do not believe that this individual should be allowed to re-enter the same community that was traumatized by his heinous actions,” President Armstrong said. “The State Parole Board’s decision to grant his freedom is a potential threat to many vulnerable, innocent people. We cannot allow the safety of the Seneca people and our community to be threatened or compromised in any way.” - President Armstrong

According to the Seneca Nation, if Kindt returns to its territories he will be removed with the cooperation of local law enforcement.

“We will always act in the interest of our people’s safety. The scars inflicted on our community by this individual’s criminal actions will only be reopened by his return to our territory. Our people will not be forced to live in fear.” - President Armstrong

It was initially reported that Kindt would be released from Elmira Correctional Facility on Wednesday, but plans were delayed. According to the DOCCS website he was released Thursday.

In addition, there was word he would be sent to Olean upon his release but 7 News spoke to Olean Mayor William Aiello on Wednesday who said he learned Kindt would not be released to his community.

"It created a panic in the community — thinking this individual was going to get out and placed in our community." - Mayor Aiello

Olean was selected for Kindt's initial release because the state Parole Board contacted the New Lantern Motel, just outside the City of Olean to give Kindt a temporary place to stay as part of his re-entry program.

But 7 News spoke to the motel owner on Wednesday who said they told the parole board he was not allowed to come.

“When we realized who it was, and what the offense was, we contacted parole and let them know that he was not allowed to come here." - Jeffrey Miles, motel owner

State Senator George Borrello issued a statement Thursday following Kindt's release which said in part: