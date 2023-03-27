Salamanca killer Edward Kindt is set to be released on parole Wednesday

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The same heartbreak, agony and horror felt by so many the day 39-year-old Penny Brown was raped and murdered is being felt almost 24 years later. The killer of the wife, mother and midwife from Salamanca will soon be released from prison on parole.

"It's heart wrenching to think that the parole board is going to release this man," said George Borrello, 57th District NYS Senator. "He has showed no remorse from what I'm told."

On Mother's Day in 1999, Brown was jogging with her two dogs down Pennsy Trail in Salamanca when she was attacked by 15-year-old Edward Kindt. He strangled her with the leashes of her dogs.

Kindt was denied parole several times before but his latest request was granted. This clears the way for him to go free on Wednesday at age 39, the same age Brown was when she was killed.

"I think we have to understand that there is evil in this world and there are people who have evil in their hearts," said Borrello. "Edward Kindt has evil in his heart and that does not go away."

Kindt was sentenced to nine years to life which was the maximum sentence for someone under 16 years old at the time, Since then, lawmakers have passed Penny's Law, changing the second-degree murder sentence for anyone under 16 years old to 15 years to life.

Borrello said the Parole Board's decision must be reconsidered.

"The parole board has been stacked with pro-criminal people and they're following these rules," said Borrello. "In the last three years, 21 cop killers have been released. They're going to release the 'Corvette Killer' who mowed kids down in 1985 with his car. I mean the fact that this is happening is just another example of New York's criminal coddling policies."

Borrello Penned a letter to the Parole Board requesting it reverse the decision and deny Kindt's release.

"My hope is that the combined efforts of myself, other elected officials, activists, people who have spoken out saying he should not be released that this will at least show the parole board that the community where he comes from, the community where he committed this atrocious rape and murder does not want him to see the light of day," said Borrello.

Kindt will not be required to register as a sex offender but will have to abide by some restrictions that are still unknown at this time.