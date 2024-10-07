'It is a scramble': WNY native evacuating Florida with Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall this week

GULFPORT, FL. (WKBW) — It's back-to-back hurricanes for neighbors in Florida. Clean-up from Hurricane Helene is now on pause as they brace for the impact of Hurricane Milton, set to make landfall this week.

"It is a scramble," said Martha Meegan a Buffalo native. "We had a week without power and just shy of a week later we've got another major hurricane barreling, got its eyes on the Gulf Coast again."

Meegan now lives in Gulfport Florida, outside of Tampa, in a 10-story building that flooded the first floor.

Martha Meegan Damage in Gulfport Florida



She stayed during Hurricane Helene, but as Milton grows stronger, she's evacuating to South Carolina where she has family.

"We were watching the Bills game and my Husband said to me, you know I was thinking maybe after the game, we'll pack up and head out," said Meegan.

Martha Meegan A photo from Gulfport during Helene



So they got on the road Sunday night hoping to beat the traffic. As she drives north, she's watching power trucks drive back south to prepare.

"You know I was thinking today, I really want to get groceries in the house and I want to bake, I want to think about Thanksgiving and that's all on the back burner for right now," said Meegan.

If you'd like to support those impacted by Helene, click here.