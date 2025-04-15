‘It breaks her heart’: Some WNY parishes hoping Vatican review could change their churches fate

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Last week, 7 News told you that 14 Catholic churches across Western New York, slated for closure or merger as part of the Diocese of Buffalo's "Road to Renewal" initiative, have had their fates temporarily placed on hold. The churches received letters from the Vatican saying they received their appeals and will suspend the closings and mergers until a full review is conducted.

Since our story aired, more parishioners have reached out to our 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley to share their renewed sense of hope.

WKBW Top of St. Benedict's Church.

Parishioners received letters from the Vatican indicating that their appeals have been acknowledged and that a thorough review will take place in Rome before any decisions are finalized.

This development has sparked a renewed 'sense of hope' within the affected communities, many of whom have rallied to keep their places of worship open.

Nandor Forgach, a parishioner at St. Benedict's Church in Eggertsville, described the Vatican's letter as a "great win" in their ongoing crusade to preserve their parish’s legacy.

WKBW Nandor Forgach, a parishioner at St. Benedict's Church in Eggertsville.

“But to officially have the letter from the Vatican has been a great win for us in our crusade to keep our parish a parish,” Forgach said.

The Diocese of Buffalo's plans turn St. Benedict's into a secondary worship site and merge it with St. Leo's in Amherst. For now, that plan is on hold as the Vatican reviews the parish’s appeals.

WKBW Outside St. Benedict's Church.

“If there’s a silver lining to all of this, I feel like a lot of people have become motivated to protect their churches, and I think it's brought some people back, closer that may have strayed away for a while,” replied Forgach

Forgach is also a St. Benedict’s School parent with two daughters who the school. He tells me he believes in the importance of Catholic education in his family's life. He shared a touching moment about how his five-year-old daughter articulated her understanding of faith.

WKBW Nandor Forgach's children attend St. Benedict's School.

“She's like dad ‘you know Jesus died for our sins, so we could all go to heaven’ I'm like you're five. How do you – where did you get that from? And it's places like this,” declared Forgach.

But it's not just these Buffalo area and suburban churches that heard from the Vatican. I’ll also spoke with two parishioners at St. Rose of Lima in Forestville, who also heard from Rome.

Aimee Rogers of Forestville and Tammy Green of Silver Creek, both parishioners of St. Rose for more than 30 years, but the diocese shut down the Chautauqua County church in January.

WKBW Aimee Rogers of Forestville & Tammy Green of Silver Creek, both parishioners of St. Rose of Lima in Forestville.

“Keys were taken away. We do not have any access,” stated Rogers.

“Everything has changed for the community having these doors close,” remarked Green.

But these parishioners tell me the Vatican letter suspends their closing, and they're now hoping the bishop reopens it during the appeal review.

“We're expecting the doors to open while we are in the appeal process,” Green commented.

WKBW The Diocese of Buffalo closed St. Rose of Lima Church in Forestville in January.

"How difficult is it not to be able to go to your parish?" Buckley asked.

“For us, especially during Lent, it's been really challenging for our group. We would do the stations of the cross and so many different things,” Rogers replied.

WKBW Aimee Rogers of Forestville shared her son's wedding photo inside the church.

“My mom has been involved with the community and the local churches forever. Mom is now 90 years old, and it breaks her heart that I can’t take her there,” answered Green.

WKBW Tammy Green's 90-year-old mom was a long-time St. Rose parishioner.

But as Catholics say, they walk by "faith”, hopeful something might turn around.

"Continue to pray because it was divine intervention that got our letter to the Vatican,” marveled Green.

"We are here to save souls, and when we leave a community,y we are losing souls,” reflected Rogers.

WKBW Catholic church stain glass window.

The following churches received the letters:

