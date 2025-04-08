10 churches receive Vatican notice putting closings and mergers on hold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Vatican has responded with letters to ten area churches slated to close or merge as part of the Diocese of Buffalo’s Road to Renewal. The letters call to suspend the closings/mergers during a review by the Vatican.

The following churches received letters from the Dicasterium Pro Clericis after sending appeals to Rome

The Dicastry states the petition sent “has been legitimately presented” and that it “accepts” the appeal for “examination”. It also states the “suspension” of the merger has been “granted” during the duration of “recourse”.

WKBW This letter was posted on Facebook by Blessed Sacramant Church.

“The Dicastry has placed itself in correspondence with Bishop Fisher and will communicate with you again when his response has been studied.”

The following churches received the letters:



Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga

St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga

Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda

St. John XXIII, West Seneca

Holy Spirit, north buffalo

St. Bernadette, Orchard Park

Ascension, Batavia

St. Bridgid, Bergen

St. Rose of Lima, Forestville

Our Lady of the Rosary, Wilson

The announcement comes from Save Our Buffalo Churches, leading a larger effort to prevent the church closings across Western New York.

7 News reached out to the Buffalo Diocese and is awaiting a response.

In February, 7 News reported St. Michael's Church in downtown Buffalo also had its closing placed on hold as the Vatican conducts a review of its appeal.

