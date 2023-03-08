Is adding more charter schools in WNY a good thing?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — They're designed to be supporters of innovation, a free alternate option for families and students to explore, but some argue charter schools have gone too far.

"Buffalo definitely has I feel been saturated with the amount of charter schools in the city," said Andy Pallotta, President of New York State United Teachers or NYSUT.

There are 23 charter schools in WNY, all but one in Erie County. Nearly 9,500 students are enrolled in charters in the Buffalo Public School District.

Why Charter Schools?

Head of School at Buffalo Collegiate Charter School says they're here to empower families.

"Within specifically in underserved areas for Black and Brown children who most often throughout our nation do not get the same kind of rigorous academic supports," said Brian Polowski.

He says they work hard to give kids the attention and care they need, while avoiding suspensions and expulsions.

Buffalo Collegiate will not be opening its doors come fall, because charters are required to outperform public schools in order to pass re-evaluation every five years, and they ran out of time to improve scores.

"Our data demonstrates that we underperform Buffalo Public, but when you take out criteria-based schools, it does show that we provide an impact, specifically in ELA and the foundations of reading," said Polowski.

Why are some against adding more charters?

Some say they take resources away from our public schools.

"It's just not fair, it's a major drain on resources...Charter schools have almost a billion dollars in reserves, they're sitting on all this money," said Pallotta.

They also were able to get a boost from the federal government during the pandemic through PPP loans, public schools were not.

Taylor Epps BCCS' annual report from 2021 shows PPP loan funding



Polowski says money was actually tight for charters.

"Taylor: What does this mean for our public schools?"

Students also have to apply and get into charter schools.

"We're just saying make sure the playing field is level for everyone, take every student the way that we do," said Pallotta.

And while charters can close like Buffalo Collegiate, he says public schools will always be here for students.

Can the two live in harmony?

Pallotta says yes, if the playing field is leveled with cashflow and if charters have to accept everyone. He's also hoping for more transparency in the future.

Polowski says the education system needs a change on the way we think about education and we need to put kids first.

He says no one's at fault here and that since charter's can exist based on academic performance, there's a natural combative relationship between charters and districts that needs to change.