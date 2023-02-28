Buffalo Collegiate Charter School to close in June after withdrawing charter renewal application

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Collegiate Charter School announced its Board of Trustees voted unanimously to withdraw its charter renewal application to the State University of New York and the school will close in June after five years of operation.

“This decision is extremely tough for everyone involved, especially for those of us who founded the school as part of a mission to give our families educational choice and college preparation. We fully understand the impact this has on our families, students, faculty and staff, as well as the broader charter community." - Board Chair Jamel Perkins

According to the school, the State University of New York’s Charter Schools Institute reported late last month that it did not qualify for a charter extension because it "did not meet the required operational, performance and academic success metrics."

“There is an appeal process, and the initial reaction is of course to fight this, to make CSI’s evaluators change their minds. But a calm analysis shows that CSI examined our school thoroughly. CSI based its draft decision on the facts and we, as a school and a governing board, need to accept that this did not succeed. COVID is certainly a major factor here, as are recent impactful events in our community, which we understand, but cannot change. We are heartily sorry for this, and we take responsibility for the outcome.” - Board Chair Jamel Perkins

The school will hold meetings with parents, faculty, and staff.

300 rising fifth-through-ninth graders will be put into other Buffalo Public Schools and other charters in September. In addition, the Collegiate students will have an opportunity to take part in the citywide charter school lottery this spring.