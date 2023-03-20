Irish history being honored one step at a time at Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of people line up along Delaware Avenue to take in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. It's a ribbon of green winding its way from Niagara Square up into Allentown.

"I think it's a great way to bring people together it just creates a sense of community. The city of good neighbors really holds true and it think it's a great opportunity to show that," community member Gwen Zyglis said.

Community members said there's such a rich history behind each dance move danced and every note played at the parade.

"I think it's so important to celebrate your heritage your ethnicity and where you come from," college student Naomi Lawley said.

For this years parade the Arno family and Engine 2 led in honor of Buffalo Fire Fighter Jason Arno - who recently died in the line of duty. Here in the Queen City community is something so special.

"It's a commodore that you cant get every where," snare drum player Kevin Brown said.

