Traffic information for St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take place on Sunday. It is one of the longest-running public parades in Buffalo, dating back to 1811.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. and follow its traditional route starting in Niagara Square and running up Delaware Avenue to North Street.

Delaware Avenue will close at 1 p.m. to clear the parade route. Niagara Square and the entrances to Niagara Street, West Genesee Street, Court Street, Delaware Avenue and Perkins Drive will be barricaded around 11 a.m. to set up the floats and marchers.

All roads will remain closed until the parade is over.

In addition to the parade in Downtown Buffalo on Sunday, there is also Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

The 'Old Neighborhood' parade will begin at noon on Saturday at the Valley Community Center and will travel through the following streets: South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets. It is anticipated there will be more than 100 marching units.