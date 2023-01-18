Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade set for March 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers of Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade announced it is set for March 18.

The parade will begin at noon at the Valley Community Center and will travel through the streets of the "Old Neighborhood," including South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets. It is anticipated there will be more than 100 marching units.

After the parade, the “Hooley” will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley Community Center located at 93 Leddy Street and will include live music, food and drinks.

If you are interested in participating, registration forms are available by calling 716-823-4707 x 117 or by emailing youthdirector@thevalleycenter.com.

"The Parade and Hooley serve as a fundraiser for the VCA’s services and programs. The VCA offers affordable, nurturing, and educational child care for ages 6 weeks and up, as well as programs to promote academic enrichment and recreation among school age youth. The VCA offers programs to support socialization and wellness for senior citizens. The VCA provides family support services such as a food pantry and assistance navigating human service systems. The VCA is also dedicated to enhancing the community through events and neighborhood beautification projects such as Buffalo River Fest Park, Mutual Riverfront Park, and Valley Nature Park & Habitat Trail," a release says.