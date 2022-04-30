Criminal investigation underway after missing retired Erie County Sheriff's K9 Haso found dead

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The search for a retired Erie County Sheriff's K9 came to a tragic end Friday.

Haso, the eight-year-old retired K9 officer, was found dead Friday, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen Monday in Ashford.

7 News spoke with Haso's owner, Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Ricky Lundberg - last week. You can find the story of Haso, the lives he saved while on the force, and the community search that transpired, in our previous reporting here.

"He's saved lives. At minimum Haso has eight saves under his belt," said Deputy Ricky Lundberg, Haso's owner.



The story of this superstar K9, and how to join the community rallying around him - @WKBW ⬇️https://t.co/GQsTXQUjeL https://t.co/DLrH9sm8eY — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) April 28, 2022

According to the sheriff's office, a tip led detectives to a property in West Valley where Haso was found dead around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

"We determined that the dog did not die of natural causes. Therefore, we have opened a criminal investigation into this situation," said Jordan Haines, Chief of Detectives for the Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into his death is ongoing. An autopsy is being performed to determine the time and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 938-2217.