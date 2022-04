BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance locating a missing retired K9.

The sheriff's office said retired ECSO K9 Haso took off in the area of Ashford Hollow and Route 240 in Ashford on Monday. Haso is described as sable-colored and has a microchip.

You are asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903 with any information and if you spot him you are reminded to use caution as he is a retired K9.