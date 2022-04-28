Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former K9 police dog goes missing in Cattaraugus County

Hosa, 8, disappeared near his owners' home in West Valley on Monday.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:29:48-04

On Monday evening, 8-year-old retired K9 narcotics and tracking dog Hosa disappeared from his owner while he was taking care of some yard work.

"I was in the garage for maybe a couple of minutes, and when I came out he was gone," said Deputy Ricky Lundberg, Hosa's owner and a member of the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

Hosa was in service of the Erie County Sheriff's office - focusing on tracking lost people, and drug collection/identification.

"He has absolutely saved lives, 8 confirmed lives. There isn't a place in Erie County he hasn't served with his work," said Lundberg.

Hosa disappeared on Monday evening near Ashford Hollow & Rte 240 in Ashford.

"I break down every day. I miss him so much. I just pray he can come home soon," said Lundberg.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the dog, call the Erie County Sheriff's Office (716.858.2903).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine