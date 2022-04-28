Former K9 police dog goes missing in Cattaraugus County

On Monday evening, 8-year-old retired K9 narcotics and tracking dog Hosa disappeared from his owner while he was taking care of some yard work.

"I was in the garage for maybe a couple of minutes, and when I came out he was gone," said Deputy Ricky Lundberg, Hosa's owner and a member of the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

Hosa was in service of the Erie County Sheriff's office - focusing on tracking lost people, and drug collection/identification.

"He has absolutely saved lives, 8 confirmed lives. There isn't a place in Erie County he hasn't served with his work," said Lundberg.

Hosa disappeared on Monday evening near Ashford Hollow & Rte 240 in Ashford.

"I break down every day. I miss him so much. I just pray he can come home soon," said Lundberg.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the dog, call the Erie County Sheriff's Office (716.858.2903).