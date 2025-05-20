'Intentionally breached': Person arrested after car crashed through gate onto Buffalo airport runway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is now in custody of Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police, after they say the person "intentionally breached" a gate to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport runway.

An NFTA spokesperson says this happened about 7:30 a.m. at Gate One.

They say the person, who has not been identified, accessed the secure area and "entered an inactive part of the runway."

"Thanks to the swift response of NFTA Airport Police, the individual was quickly apprehended and is now in custody," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The NFTA says flights were not affected.

No word on charges this person might face.