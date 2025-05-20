Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Intentionally breached': Person arrested after car crashed through gate onto Buffalo airport runway

buffalo airport
Kristen Mirand
Buffalo Niagara International Airport ahead of busy holiday travel season.
buffalo airport
Posted
and last updated

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is now in custody of Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police, after they say the person "intentionally breached" a gate to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport runway.

An NFTA spokesperson says this happened about 7:30 a.m. at Gate One.

They say the person, who has not been identified, accessed the secure area and "entered an inactive part of the runway."

"Thanks to the swift response of NFTA Airport Police, the individual was quickly apprehended and is now in custody," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The NFTA says flights were not affected.

No word on charges this person might face.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app