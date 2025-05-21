Depew man accused of intentionally crashing through gate at Buffalo Airport facing multiple charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man is facing multiple charges after police said he intentionally crashed his vehicle through a gate at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

45-year-old James Muench has been charged with:



Reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal mischief

Reckless driving

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Criminal trespass

Second-degree criminal tampering

Obstruction of governmental administration

A spokesperson from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Muench deliberately drove a pickup truck into the airport’s perimeter gate, striking it three times, and then gained unauthorized access to the airfield. The vehicle then crossed an active taxiway and runway onto an inactive runway. Muench was located and taken into custody in less than 10 minutes.

“This was a serious incident that could have resulted in significant harm,” said Brian Patterson, Chief of NFTA Transit Police. “Thanks to the rapid and coordinated response by our officers and operations personnel, the situation was contained quickly and safely. We are extremely proud of their professionalism and commitment to protecting the traveling public.”

Muench was arraigned in Town of Cheektowaga Court on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.