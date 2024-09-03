'I'm gonna miss them': What will happen to The Grapevine Restaurant's pet fish?

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ever since the co-owners of The Grapevine Restaurant broke the news that they're retiring and closing the Northtowns staple, many people are asking one question.

What's going to happen to the dozens of pet fish from the aquariums in the restaurant?

"Every fish to us is like family," said Liza Pane, co-owner. "We would love to try to re-home some of these beautiful fish to someone that can really take care of them."

Liza Pane Customers would line up to sit near The Grapevine Restaurant's fish tanks



The Grapevine Restaurant in Amherst served its final meal on Sunday. Owners Tom and Liza Pane made the difficult decision to close their doors and retire after 41 years. 'Thank you so much for your patronage': The Grapevine Restaurant in Amherst closes

They've been home to sharks, angel fish, puffer fish and more. Over the years, they've had more than 60 fish in tanks there to greet customers as they sat for their meals.

"People loved them, people would wait in line to sit by our fish tanks...our customers actually went through phases where they would name our fish," said Pane.

There's Spotty, Frenchy, Orange Julius and, of course, Dory.

"Of course, I'm gonna miss them," said Pane.

If I want a fish, what do I do?

Give them a call at 716-391-1895.

They've already had several people come to pick some up, cost will vary based on the fish.

Pane said it's important to know that these aren't the normal fish you'll find at the pet store.

Liza Pane Fish in The Grapevine Restaurant's koi pond



"They're very temperamental, they're very unique, they need certain conditions," said Pane.

And don't forget Liza, Tom and their daughters aren't leaving the event industry, they still have The Grapevine Banquets at 333 Dick Road in Depew.