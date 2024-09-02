'We will miss you all walking through the doors': The Grapevine Restaurant closes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Northtowns restaurant that has been a meeting place for families and friends for decades has served its last meal.

The Grapevine Restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard closed its doors over the weekend. Owners Tom and Liza Pane have decided to retire after 41 years of working seven days a week.

"We want to say thank you to everyone who dined with us, whether you have been dining with us for years or just now found us. We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty that you have brought us, and you are the reason for our success, and we are truly humbled and honored to have served you," the Pane family said in a news release.

WKBW The Grapevine Restaurant has closed.

The Grapevine Banquets and Events Center on Dick Road in Depew will remain open. All gift cards can be reimbursed there through December 30.

"We have been part of your most treasured memories: birthday celebrations, graduation dinners, first dates, marriage proposals, engagement parties, baby and bridal showers, wedding celebrations, celebrations of life and corporate events," the family said. "Wow so many memories. We will cherish these memories for our lifetime."