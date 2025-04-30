Hundreds of dog owners flock to SPCA Serving Erie County's low-cost K-9 vaccine clinic

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the cost of pet ownership becomes increasingly burdensome for many families, the SPCA Serving Erie County is continuing its mission of helping local pet owners.

According to a new report from online pet marketplace Rover, costs for pet owners are predicted to escalate by as much as 7% for dog parents and up to 10% for cat owners by 2025. The average lifetime cost for a 10-year-old dog is approximately $35,000.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of cars lined up at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for a low-cost K-9 vaccine clinic hosted by the SPCA. Full vaccine bundles for adult dogs were offered at just $30 and included DHPP, dewormer, flea treatment, microchip, rabies, and Leptospirosis.

Pet owners expressed relief at the affordable services.

“Pets need to be vaccinated, and it’s affordable,” said Cheryl Berges. “I’m on Social Security Disability, so any way we can get it done safely and affordably is great.”

“Previous visits to the vet cost close to $200 for what they are providing here for $30, so I'm saving $100," said Allison Gattie.

Sara Drumsta, a licensed veterinary technician, noted the importance of the clinic in helping people afford important services for their dogs.

“We’ve had people cry when they find out the price," said Drumsta. "It’s not just about affordability, it’s about having access to care right here in the community.”

“We were expecting 600 folks, and that’s not surprising," said SPCA President and CEO Cait Daly. "Access to care is really an issue right now nationally and here. I’m really glad that we are here to provide this for all these animals.”

Future SPCA clinics are already scheduled throughout other communities in Erie County, you can find more information here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.