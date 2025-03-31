The costs of owning a pet are expected to increase in 2025

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cost of owning a pet is becoming increasingly burdensome for families, with pet expenses expected to rise significantly in the coming months.

Amy Erickson, a Tonawanda resident and owner of an Australian Shepherd-Poodle mix named Rocky, shared her frustration over the high costs of veterinary care.

“Every time I go to the vet, it’s always a surprise what the bill is going to be,” said Erickson, who expressed concern that rising expenses are preventing her family from adding another dog to their home.

According to a new report from online pet marketplace Rover, costs for pet owners are predicted to escalate by as much as 7% for dog parents and up to 10% for cat owners by 2025.

Increases are expected across the board, affecting veterinary visits, pet food, treats, and cleaning supplies, making it more challenging for families to provide for their pets.

Gina Lattuca, Chief Communications Officer for the SPCA Serving Erie County, confirmed the upward trend in pet ownership costs. “Everything from pet food to veterinary care just keeps increasing,” Lattuca said.

The organization has implemented various programs to assist pet owners in navigating these rising costs, including a free pet food pantry located on Harlem Road, which serves hundreds of families each month.

“Something as basic as pet food is very difficult for some pet owners,” Lattuca noted, emphasizing the necessity of the pantry. The initiative has grown to include several community partner pantries throughout Erie County, along with low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics offered by the SPCA.

Lattuca urged pet owners to stay informed about the services the SPCA offers, which are available either for free or at reduced costs. Those interested in supporting the organization or learning more about available services can visit yourspca.org.

Despite the financial pressures, pet owners like Erickson find that the unconditional love and companionship provided by their pets make it worthwhile. “I try to watch costs here and there, but he’s part of the family, so I don’t mind paying,” she said, referring to Rocky’s importance in her life.

As the cost of being a responsible pet owner continues to rise, community resources such as those offered by the SPCA aim to ease the burden and ensure that families and pets can stay together.