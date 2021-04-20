How Western New Yorkers are legally celebrating 4/20 this year

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New legislation, passed weeks ago is having an extra impact today. This is the first 4/20 where recreational use of marijuana is legal in New York and one local shop is marking the occasion.

“Just a day to celebrate and use cannabis, a freedom day, essentially," said Justin Schultz, Founder and President at Bison Botanics, a craft cannabinoid producer based in Kenmore.

The legislation passed about three weeks ago. Cannabis lovers say the timing couldn’t be more perfect and excitement is at an all time high.

Taylor Epps Bison Botanics is celebrating 4/20 with live music, vendors and giveaways

"We were hopeful that it would happen and finally this is the year and we’re all excited, so we wanted to do something special to celebrate," said Schultz.

All last weekend and through April 20th, Bison Botanics has been celebrating by hosting live music, vendors, yoga sessions and more.

"Smaller, social distanced type events, getting some people coming through and if they would like to consume marijuana that they would like to bring themselves, they can do that in our smoking room," said Schultz.

Kaitlyn Shrove Events at Bison Botanics are kept small for social distancing purposes

Schultz says Bison Botanics can’t sell marijuana here just yet—they need a license. Right now they have only hemp-based products.

"From gummies to tinctures, topical salves and things like that,” said Schultz.

As well as CBD infused lip balm and what they call “High" Street hot sauce.

Once he gets a license in the next year or so, the goal is to add marijuana products to the mix.

Taylor Epps Right now, Bison Botanics can only sell hemp-based products

"We should be able to grow and also have a retail dispensary," Schultz.

Which he says would be good for his business and others.

"It’s gonna paint a great canvas for a ton of small businesses, I think it’s gonna be a huge economic impact, social impact, a lot of job creation," said Schultz.

The legalization of marijuana is also bringing more people to his store and raising more questions.

"Asking what our intentions are and a lot of people are asking now that marijuana is legal, where can they get it and there really isn’t an answer for that," said Schultz.

It’s still complicated as things change statewide, but if you’re going to celebrate, Schultz asks that you do it safely.

"Don’t smoke and drive, have a designated driver just like alcohol. We wanna make sure that we are all responsible and that as we introduce adult use of marijuana into the community, that everyone is okay with it, that it’s in a positive manner," said Schultz.

4/20 celebrations are from 2pm-1-pm. There will be food, live music and giveaways and it’s free to the public. For social distancing, there can only be 40 people inside at a time and you’ll have to wear a mask unless you’re eating.