Adult-use marijuana is legal in NY, but it's still not legal to buy or sell the plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Smoking a bowl of marijuana is now perfectly legal in New York. But, before you can go down to the store and buy a bag of your favorite strain, there will be a transition period.

Outside of your home, the new law states you can have up to three ounces of marijuana. Inside your home, you can have up to five pounds, as long as it's kept away from children.

If you're carrying more than three ounces of marijuana outside of your home, you can be fined $125. If you're caught making an illegal sale of marijuana, you can be charged up to $250 and face misdemeanor charges.

While you can't sell it, you can gift it.

According to the new law, while you will be allowed to grow marijuana eventually, you won't be allowed grow it on your own until 18 months after the first retail sales are allowed.

Where can and can't you smoke marijuana? It's legal on your property. If it's a rental, it's up to the landlord. In public, think of it like tobacco. You can't smoke in places like parks or restaurants.

When it comes to cars, think of it like alcohol. You can't be under the influence and drive. You can't smoke it while in the car.

Canada has legalized the drug. But, don't cross the border with marijuana, when the border opens. Marijuana is still illegal on a federal level, even though there is a recent push to change that.

It could still take anywhere from a year to two years, before the first legal sale of marijuana is made in New York.