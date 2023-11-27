"How many more people have to die?" Neighbors share frustrations after third death on Lake Ave

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three elderly people have been hit by cars and killed since 2019 on Lake Avenue.

It's a road that was just reduced from 40 to 35 miles per hour, but on Friday evening, someone was hit and killed.

he Our Mother of Good Counsel Apartments are right on Lake Avenue, all three women who died lived there.

"You almost get numb now...Everyone's shocked again. It just keeps going on," said Charles Dublino, who's lived there for seven years.

Neighbors tell 7 News the person was a woman named Margie. A kind woman, with a friendly dog.

Rose Caber Flowers lay outside Margie's room

"I miss her, I really miss her. She was good, good people," said Rose Caber, who's lived at the apartments for over a year.

In the time she's lived there, she's helped with the effort to get something done. Working hand in hand with Sandra Burczysnki, who died in April 2023.

"I told them something has to be done before somebody else gets killed and eight months later someone else got killed which was our Sandy and now seven months later, we have someone else getting killed," said Rose.

Taylor Epps Rose collected donations of reflective vests for residents to wear



What's being done to address this?

7 News has been following this issue since August 2022. Here's what's happened since then:



July: Go Bike does a walk audit to determine the issues and suggest solutions

September: Those findings go to Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak's desk

October: Speed limit goes down from 40 to 35

October: Hoak requests a grant to Erie County to get more than a crosswalk with lights

November: Findings from Go Bike were supposed to be ready for public viewing

Neighbors say they were also told police would step up patrols.

"The only time you see them here is when an ambulance comes," said Dublino.

Dublino and Caber say it feels like they're being overlooked because they're elderly.

"It's like nobody cares. When are we gonna hear anything? And what are you gonna do to help us. This is ridiculous. I don't want to get nasty, but how many more people have to die," asked Caber.